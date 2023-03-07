Markets
Sea Rallies On Upbeat Q4 Results

March 07, 2023 — 10:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of consumer internet company Sea Limited (SE) are rising more than 13% Tuesday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

The company reported net profit of $422.84 million or $0.72 per share in the fourth quarter compared with net loss of $616.29 million or $1.12 per share a year ago. On average, 6 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected earnings of $0.79 loss per share.

Quarterly revenue increased 7.1% year-on-year to $3.45 billion. The consensus estimate was for $3.06 billion.

SE is at $74.50 currently. It has trade in the range of $40.67-$136.43 in the last 1 year.

