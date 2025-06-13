Sea Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Sea. Our analysis of options history for Sea (NYSE:SE) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $840,065, and 6 were calls, valued at $369,548.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $195.0 for Sea over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sea's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sea's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Sea 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $23.3 $22.2 $22.99 $155.00 $689.6K 0 300 SE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $46.1 $43.65 $45.03 $110.00 $135.0K 1.5K 30 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $26.1 $25.4 $25.4 $160.00 $124.4K 1 49 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/03/25 $9.35 $9.2 $9.2 $150.00 $91.9K 701 100 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $8.1 $8.05 $8.1 $195.00 $45.3K 372 2

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

In light of the recent options history for Sea, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Sea

Trading volume stands at 2,825,388, with SE's price down by -0.72%, positioned at $153.52.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 60 days.

Expert Opinions on Sea

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $195.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Sea, targeting a price of $190. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sea options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for SE

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy

