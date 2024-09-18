Sea Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Sea (NYSE:SE), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SE often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Sea. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 11% bullish and 64% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $30,000, and 16 calls, totaling $805,834.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $110.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Sea's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Sea's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Sea 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.9 $9.65 $9.9 $110.00 $97.9K 112 100 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.05 $9.95 $9.95 $110.00 $79.5K 112 180 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.45 $10.2 $10.2 $80.00 $72.4K 10.0K 112 SE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $7.05 $6.65 $6.8 $75.00 $68.0K 8.2K 250 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.45 $6.4 $6.4 $85.00 $64.0K 413 100

About Sea

Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value and number of transactions. Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce, which is now the main growth driver. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in eight core markets. Indonesia accounts for 35% of GMV, with the rest split mainly among Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. For Garena, Free Fire was the most downloaded game in January 2022 and accounted for 74% of gaming revenue in 2021. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending and we foresee it becoming a larger part of the entire busines in the long term as its loan book has grown to $3.5 billion in 2024.

In light of the recent options history for Sea, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Sea With a trading volume of 2,439,342, the price of SE is up by 2.04%, reaching $81.97. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Sea with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

