Sea Ltd. Stock Regains

(RTTNews) - Sea Limited (SE) shares are trading more than 15 percent on Wednesday morning trade, maintaining an upswing that started on Tuesday. The stock has been on a decline for several weeks, especially after India's ban of its popular mobile game in February. On Monday, in response to the 75 percent market crash, Sea's CEO Forrest Li has said in a letter to employees that, "this is short term pain that we have to endure to truly maximize our long-term potential."

Currently, shares are at $108.43, up 15.63 percent from the previous close of $93.77 on a volume of 4,034,744. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $85.01 - $372.70 on average volume of 9,906,313.

