Sea Ltd. Continues To Slide

(RTTNews) - Sea Ltd. (SE) shares are sliding more than 8 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend. There were no corporate announcements on the day to impact the stock movement.

On Monday, the Singapore-based communication services company said it will hold its annual general meeting on February 14. At the AGM, the company plans to propose to amend and restate its currently effective memorandum and articles of association to increase the voting power of each Class B ordinary share from three votes to fifteen votes. Currently, shares are at $203.29, down 8.97 percent from the previous close of $223.31 on a volume of 5,298,320. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $189.61-$372.70 on average volume of 4,277,673.

