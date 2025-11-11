Sea Ltd Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Sea Ltd (SE) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $374.99 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $153.32 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 38.3% to $5.986 billion from $4.328 billion last year.

Sea Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $374.99 Mln. vs. $153.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $5.986 Bln vs. $4.328 Bln last year.

