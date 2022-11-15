Sea Ltd Q3 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Sea Ltd (SE) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at -$369.54 million, or -$0.66 per share. This compares with -$450.05 million, or -$0.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.5% to $3.16 billion from $2.69 billion last year.

Sea Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$369.54 Mln. vs. -$450.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.66 vs. -$0.84 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.16 Bln vs. $2.69 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.6 - $2.8 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.