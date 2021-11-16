Sea Ltd Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sea Ltd (SE):

-Earnings: -$450.05 million in Q3 vs. -$340.78 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.84 in Q3 vs. -$0.69 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected -$0.65 per share -Revenue: $2.69 billion in Q3 vs. $1.21 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5.0 - $5.2 Bln

