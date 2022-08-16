Markets
SE

Sea Ltd Q2 Loss Increases

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sea Ltd (SE) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$569.81 million, or -$1.03 per share. This compares with -$321.18 million, or -$0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.9% to $2.94 billion from $2.28 billion last year.

Sea Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$569.81 Mln. vs. -$321.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.03 vs. -$0.61 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.94 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular