Sea Ltd Q2 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Sea Ltd (SE) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$569.81 million, or -$1.03 per share. This compares with -$321.18 million, or -$0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.9% to $2.94 billion from $2.28 billion last year.

Sea Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$569.81 Mln. vs. -$321.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.03 vs. -$0.61 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.94 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.

