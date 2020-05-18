Sea Ltd Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sea Ltd (SE):

-Earnings: -$281.51 million in Q1 vs. -$690.36 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.61 in Q1 vs. -$1.86 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sea Ltd reported adjusted earnings of -$240.11 million or -$0.52 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.32 per share -Revenue: $714.92 million in Q1 vs. $351.87 million in the same period last year.

