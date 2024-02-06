Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) ending at $42.39, denoting a +1.24% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.06% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.3% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.59 billion, up 17.8% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 31.58% decrease. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.55. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.98.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.