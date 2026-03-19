Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $80.98, marking a -4.13% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 25.1% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.05, indicating a 22.09% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.91 billion, up 35% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.85 per share and a revenue of $29.95 billion, demonstrating changes of +47.42% and +27.54%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.93% lower. As of now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.41. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.27.

We can additionally observe that SE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.09 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.