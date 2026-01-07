Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $139.24, moving -2.55% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

The company's stock has climbed by 11.06% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.19%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.91, marking a 46.77% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.69 billion, reflecting a 34.52% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.54 per share and a revenue of $23.28 billion, indicating changes of +110.71% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.33% lower. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25, so one might conclude that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

