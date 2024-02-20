Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $44.69, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.92%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 21.1% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 96%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.59 billion, showing a 17.8% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.97% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.6 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.91 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

