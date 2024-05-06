Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $66.13, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 20.59% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 14, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.36, marking a 40.98% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.8 billion, indicating a 28.29% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $16.04 billion, indicating changes of +37.5% and +23.49%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.86% higher. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.53, so one might conclude that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

