Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the latest trading day at $98.90, indicating a -0.06% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.

The the stock of company has risen by 16.41% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.58, indicating an 866.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.12 billion, up 19.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $16.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +47.06% and +25.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% lower within the past month. Currently, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.25.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

