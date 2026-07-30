Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) was down 1.97% at $106.24. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.66%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.78%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 5.9% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 11, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1, signifying a 17.65% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.34 billion, showing a 36.82% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $30.72 billion, indicating changes of +26.14% and +30.84%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.86% lower within the past month. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Sea Limited Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.15. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.68.

We can additionally observe that SE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.