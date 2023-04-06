Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $84.08, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, up 191.25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.92 billion, up 12.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $12.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +329.46% and +11.36%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 328.04% higher. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Sea Limited Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.89, which means Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

