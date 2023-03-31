Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $86.55, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 36.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 191.25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.92 billion, up 12.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $12.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +329.46% and +11.36%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 328.04% higher. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 43.45, which means Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE)

