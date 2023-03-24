Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $82.38, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 34.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.48%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, up 191.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.92 billion, up 12.6% from the year-ago period.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $13.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +329.46% and +16.58%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 325.75% higher within the past month. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.07.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

