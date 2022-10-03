Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $55.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.59% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.22%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of -$0.95 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.89 billion, up 2.73% from the year-ago period.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.56 per share and revenue of $12.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -20.27% and +18.96%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.