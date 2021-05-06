Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $238.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.31%.

SE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 18, 2021. In that report, analysts expect SE to post earnings of -$0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.07 billion, up 126.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.08 per share and revenue of $9.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +61.15% and +67.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

