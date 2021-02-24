Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $248.04, marking a -1.5% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.99%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.62% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 2, 2021. In that report, analysts expect SE to post earnings of -$0.77 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45.28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.67 billion, up 83.54% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.