Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $113.30, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92% in that time.

SE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.57, down 54.05% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, up 55.53% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.30 per share and revenue of $4.27 billion, which would represent changes of -15% and +46.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.64% lower. SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

