Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $45.72, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 14.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 3, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.62, up 34.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $889.45 million, up 128.48% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

