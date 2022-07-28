Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $76.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of -$0.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 49.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.05 billion, up 25.02% from the prior-year quarter.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.80 per share and revenue of $13.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.41% and +30.06%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% lower. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

