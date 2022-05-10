Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $64.18, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 43.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 13.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 17, 2022. On that day, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of -$0.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.7 billion, up 28.6% from the year-ago period.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.66 per share and revenue of $13.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.14% and +33.79%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.21% lower. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

