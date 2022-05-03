Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $87.59, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 33.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.48%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of -$0.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.7 billion, up 28.6% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.66 per share and revenue of $13.69 billion, which would represent changes of +10.14% and +33.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.21% lower. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.