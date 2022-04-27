Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $82.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.95% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 34.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 13.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Sea Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.7 billion, up 28.6% from the prior-year quarter.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.66 per share and revenue of $13.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.14% and +33.79%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.21% lower within the past month. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.