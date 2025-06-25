Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Moves -1.57%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $155.81, marking a -1.57% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.21% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.03, signifying a 123.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.08 billion, up 30.05% from the prior-year quarter.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $22.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +151.79% and +32.02%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 37.45. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.31.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.