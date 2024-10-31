Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Moves -1.36%: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) ended the recent trading session at $94.05, demonstrating a -1.36% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.9%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.05% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 12, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.57, indicating an 850% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.12 billion, up 19.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2 per share and a revenue of $16.32 billion, demonstrating changes of +47.06% and +25.67%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% lower. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.79 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.38, which means Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

