Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Moves -1.33%: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $59.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.33% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.92% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 13, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.59, reflecting a 28.92% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.73 billion, indicating a 24% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.65 per share and a revenue of $15.64 billion, representing changes of +21.32% and +20.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.82% lower. As of now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 36.82. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.68 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

