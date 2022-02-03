Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Moves -1.63%: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $145.04, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 20.18% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.72% in that time.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.91, down 4.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.97 billion, up 47.96% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

