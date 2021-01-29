Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Moves -1.4%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $216.71, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.93% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SE as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SE to post earnings of -$0.77 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion, up 83.54% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.56% higher within the past month. SE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.