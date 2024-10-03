Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) ended the recent trading session at $95.14, demonstrating a -0.17% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was equal to S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 21.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.25%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, up 883.33% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.05 billion, showing a 17.1% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $16.25 billion, which would represent changes of +47.79% and +25.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.41. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.39.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

