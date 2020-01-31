Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $45.24, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.77% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 13.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 0.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.04% in that time.

SE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.62, up 34.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $889.45 million, up 128.48% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

