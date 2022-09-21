Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $57.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.7% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 12.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of -$0.84 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.89 billion, up 2.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.56 per share and revenue of $12.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of -20.27% and +18.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.