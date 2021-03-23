Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $216.64, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.74%.

SE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SE is projected to report earnings of -$0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.07 billion, up 126.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.08 per share and revenue of $9.82 billion, which would represent changes of +61.15% and +67.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.31% higher. SE is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

