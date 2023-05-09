Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $84, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.46% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.85%.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 16, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, up 180% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.28 billion, up 26.61% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.91 per share and revenue of $13.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +325.58% and +17.53%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.3% higher. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.04.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.