Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $44.47, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.18% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.3%.

The the stock of company has risen by 5.61% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 14, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.55, signifying a 183.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.29 billion, indicating a 12.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.49 per share and a revenue of $13.2 billion, representing changes of +293.02% and +16.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.89% downward. Currently, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.99. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 35.01.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.