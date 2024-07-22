Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) standing at $67.47, reflecting a -1.29% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.08% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.58%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 9.37% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, down 27.71% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.7 billion, reflecting a 22.86% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $15.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.06% and +19.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.49% lower. Right now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.09. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.66.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.