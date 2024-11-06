Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the latest trading day at $95.37, indicating a -0.39% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 2.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 3.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.66% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 12, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, up 850% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.12 billion, up 19.31% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $16.32 billion, indicating changes of +47.06% and +25.67%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% lower. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.99 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.69, so one might conclude that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 59, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

