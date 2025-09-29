Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $181.45, moving -1.7% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.48%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.05% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.11, reflecting a 105.56% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.84 billion, indicating a 36.81% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.04 per share and revenue of $23.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +140.48% and +36.97%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher. Currently, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.71, which means Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.