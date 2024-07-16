Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) ended the recent trading session at $71.22, demonstrating a -0.9% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Sea Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.7 billion, up 22.86% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.66 per share and a revenue of $15.54 billion, representing changes of +22.06% and +19.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.49% downward. Currently, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.87, which means Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

