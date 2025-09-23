Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $185.25, marking a -4% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.88% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.11, marking a 105.56% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.84 billion, up 36.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.04 per share and revenue of $23.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +140.48% and +36.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher within the past month. At present, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.76 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 32.31.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

