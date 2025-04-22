Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) standing at $118.52, reflecting a +1.71% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 2.66%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 12.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.86%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.94, showcasing a 347.62% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.95 billion, up 30.76% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.03 per share and a revenue of $22.1 billion, indicating changes of +139.88% and +30.45%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.29% lower. As of now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Sea Limited Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.94. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.39.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

