Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $126.15, marking a +0.82% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.92%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.41%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 9.73% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.17% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 8.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.93, signifying a 342.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.98 billion, up 31.45% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.17 per share and a revenue of $22.15 billion, indicating changes of +148.21% and +30.76%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% higher. At present, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.03. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.36 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

