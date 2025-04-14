Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) standing at $118.73, reflecting a +0.78% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 7.55% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.93, marking a 342.86% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.98 billion, up 31.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.17 per share and revenue of $22.15 billion, which would represent changes of +148.21% and +30.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.18% higher. Currently, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.27. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.02 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

