Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) ended the recent trading session at $95.99, demonstrating a +0.89% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.9% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.81%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 20.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.59, reflecting an 883.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.05 billion, up 17.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $16.25 billion, indicating changes of +47.79% and +25.08%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 47.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.01, which means Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

