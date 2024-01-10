Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $38.39, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.46%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.75%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 1.09% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.23, marking an 81.6% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.59 billion, indicating a 17.8% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 34.02, which means Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.